Russia-Ukraine: US warns of 'false-flag' operation
Published
Russia is plotting to stage acts of provocation to create a pretext to invade Ukraine, a US official says.Full Article
Published
Russia is plotting to stage acts of provocation to create a pretext to invade Ukraine, a US official says.Full Article
Russia has "put its saboteurs inside Ukraine" and is preparing a "false flag" operation to create a pretext to invade Ukraine.
The White House says U.S. intelligence officials determined a Russian effort is underway creating a pretext for its troops to..