Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal over canceled visa
Published
"I respect the Court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," he said.
#djokovic
Published
"I respect the Court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," he said.
#djokovic
The tennis world No 1's hopes of defending his Australian Open title and winning a record 21st Grand Slam have come to an end as..
Novak Djokovic has been pictured for the first time since being deported from Australia after he lost his visa appeal hours before..