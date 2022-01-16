Authorities on Sunday identified a 44-year-old British national as the man who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue for 10 hours before an FBI SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff that President Joe Biden...Full Article
British man identified as hostage-taker at Texas synagogue
