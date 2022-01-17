A body has been found in the search for a British woman swept away when a tsunami hit Tonga, her brother has confirmed.Angela Glover, originally from Brighton, had been caught in the surging tide after an undersea volcano erupted...Full Article
Tonga eruption: Body of British woman swept away in tsunami found
