Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee Dies At 102

Watch VideoCharles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars and later helped to bring attention to the Black pilots who had battled racism at home to fight for freedom abroad, died Sunday. He was 102.
McGee died in his sleep at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, said his son, Ron...
