The body of a four-year-old Belgian boy who disappeared last week has been found in the Netherlands, Dutch police have said.Full Article
Body of missing four-year-old Belgian boy found in Netherlands
Dean Verberckmoes: Police find body of Belgian four-year old
Dean Verberckmoes disappeared last week, sparking a major search in Belgium and the Netherlands.
BBC News
