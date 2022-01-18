Hong Kong To Kill 2,000 Animals After Hamsters Get COVID-19

Hong Kong To Kill 2,000 Animals After Hamsters Get COVID-19

Watch VideoHong Kong authorities said Tuesday that they will kill about 2,000 small animals, including hamsters, after several tested positive for the coronavirus at a pet store where an employee was also infected.

The city will also stop the sale of hamsters and the import of small mammals, according to officials from the...

