Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112, the records agency said.De la Fuente died at home in León, a city in northwest Spain, the state-owned...Full Article
World's oldest man, Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente, dies at 112
Saturnino de la Fuente was born in 1909 and survived the Spanish flu pandemic
