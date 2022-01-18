Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions
Published
Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further…Full Article
Published
Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further…Full Article
Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine from several directions, including from its ally..
Amid Escalated Tension Over Ukraine, , Russia Deploys More Troops , to Neighboring Belarus.
On January 18, Russian officials..