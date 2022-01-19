Trump Legal Team, Campaign Adviser Subpoenaed By Jan. 6 Committee

Watch VideoThe House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas Tuesday to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump's legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president.
The committee is continuing to widen...
