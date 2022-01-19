Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Was Designed to Hurt if She Takes it Off
Published
The artist recently explained why he designed his fiancee's ring to be painful to remove.
#machinegunkelly #fiancee #meganfox
There is a big misconception about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox‘s engagement. Earlier in January 2022, the couple announced..
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met in March 2020 on a movie set.