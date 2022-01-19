UK's Johnson Defies Calls To Quit As Ouster Bid Gathers Pace

UK's Johnson Defies Calls To Quit As Ouster Bid Gathers Pace

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied calls to resign in a feisty performance Wednesday in Parliament — but it may be too little to prevent a push by his Conservative Party's lawmakers to oust him over a series of lockdown-flouting government parties.

Pressure on the prime minister grew as one Conservative...

Full Article