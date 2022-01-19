UK's Johnson Defies Calls To Quit As Ouster Bid Gathers Pace

Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied calls to resign in a feisty performance Wednesday in Parliament — but it may be too little to prevent a push by his Conservative Party's lawmakers to oust him over a series of lockdown-flouting government parties.
