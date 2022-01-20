Democrats Fail in Push to Change Senate Filibuster, Sinking Elections Bill
Published
President Biden and party leaders had called voting access their top policy priority.
#sinkingelectionsbill #democratsfail #filibuster
Published
President Biden and party leaders had called voting access their top policy priority.
#sinkingelectionsbill #democratsfail #filibuster
Watch VideoPart of Dr. King’s dream for America is more relevant than ever now: the right to vote.
Much of Dr...
Watch VideoOn Capitol HIll, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell today blasted President Biden’s latest push to change Senate..