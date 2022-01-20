2 Marines killed, 17 injured when military truck flips
Two US Marines were killed and 17 others injured Wednesday when a military truck flipped over on a North Carolina highway.
#militarytruck #northcarolina #marines
The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly..