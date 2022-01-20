Cuba, Venezuela or both? Russia wants USA to know what it feels like to be surrounded by NATO

Andrei Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma Committee for Defence, said that Russia does not need military infrastructure in Latin America — the country has Zircon hypersonic missiles instead. According to Kartapolov, Russia does not need to deploy military bases in either Cuba or Venezuela, since the Russian army has hypersonic missiles in service. A ship or a submarine armed with Zircons can go on combat missions from anywhere in the Atlantic Ocean and then leave, Kartapolov said. A military base is an immovable and therefore a vulnerable object, so Russia is unlikely to deploy such infrastructure in Latin America, he added.