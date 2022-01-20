Czech folk singer dies after intentionally catching COVID-19
The son of a Czech folk singer says his mother, who was opposed to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, has died after she deliberately contracted the disease.Full Article
Hana Horka, 57, was unvaccinated and had earlier posted that she was recovering after testing positive.
An anti-vax Czech folk singer has died after she deliberately contracted Covid to obtain a health pass that would have allowed her..