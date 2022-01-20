Jury Selection Underway In Federal Trial Over George Floyd's Killing

Watch VideoJury selection began Thursday in the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's killing, with a judge dismissing potential jurors for reasons ranging from their discomfort at having to watch videos of his death to religious objections over judging another person.
