Watch VideoA jury was picked Thursday for the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing, with the judge stressing repeatedly that fellow Officer Derek Chauvin's conviction on state murder charges and guilty plea to a federal civil rights violation should not influence the...Full Article
Jury Selected For Federal Trial Over George Floyd's Killing
A federal indictment alleges J. Kueng Thomas Lane and Tou Thao deprived George Floyd of his constitutional rights.
Jury selection is about to begin in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged in connection with George Floyd's death.
