Austria approves Europe's first vaccine mandate for all adults
Published
Austria approved Europe’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for all adults on Thursday as massive protests were held against the move.
#protests
Published
Austria approved Europe’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for all adults on Thursday as massive protests were held against the move.
#protests
Austria's parliament has approved a universal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults - the first of its kind in Europe.
Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday on introducing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults, the first of its kind in Europe.
VIENNA (AP) — Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday on introducing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults, the first of its..