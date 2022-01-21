On Ukraine and Russia, Biden Flusters European Allies by Stating the Obvious
Published
After the president laid bare divisions over Russian meddling in Ukraine, his administration scrambled to get on the same page with European allies.
#allies
Published
After the president laid bare divisions over Russian meddling in Ukraine, his administration scrambled to get on the same page with European allies.
#allies
Watch VideoU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged western nations Wednesday to remain united in the face of what he called..
Biden To Speak , With Putin Thursday, Amid Growing Ukraine Tensions.
NBC News reports Biden
will speak with Putin..