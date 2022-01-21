Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out Of Hell' Rock Superstar, Dies At 74

Watch VideoMeat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," has died. He was 74.
The singer born Marvin Lee Aday died...
