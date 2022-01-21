Emmy-Winning Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68 Of Cancer

Watch VideoLouie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series "Baskets," died Friday. He was 68.
Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime publicist. Anderson...
