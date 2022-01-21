Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate
Published
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are the proud new parents of a baby girl.
#babygirl #priyankachopra #nickjonas
Published
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are the proud new parents of a baby girl.
#babygirl #priyankachopra #nickjonas
Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. On Saturday, the couple took to their..
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are walking into their biggest roles yet: The two are parents! The White Tiger actress announced the..