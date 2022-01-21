Three studies released today offered more evidence that Covid-19 vaccines are standing up to the Omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots.They are the first large US studies to look at vaccine protection...Full Article
Covid 19 Omicron: Booster shots needed against variant, US studies show
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
COVID Fatigue Sets In As U.S. Marks 2 Years Since First Reported Case
Newsy
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden stepped into the Oval Office with a 200-page plan to defeat COVID-19 — a seven-point blueprint..
Advertisement
More coverage
Booster shots needed against Omicron, new studies show
Belfast Telegraph
Three studies released on Friday offer more evidence that Covid-19 vaccines are standing up to the Omicron variant, at least among..