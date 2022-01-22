Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed back against the uproar over a comment he made about African American voters, calling the criticism directed his way "outrageous".McConnell had been accused of racism for saying that...Full Article
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell responds to uproar over comment about Black voters
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mitch McConnell slams 'outrageous mischaracterization' over his comment about Black voters
Upworthy
Many people decried a comment Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made this week implying Black people aren't Americans. He..
Advertisement
More coverage
Mitch McConnell says Black people vote just as much as 'Americans'
USATODAY.com
When asked about concerns among voters of color, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell implied African Americans are not..