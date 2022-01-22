Canada Post unveils stamp honouring jazz legend Eleanor Collins
Canada Post has revealed its new stamp honouring 102-year-old trailblazing jazz singer Eleanor Collins.Full Article
The commemorative stamp unveiled on Friday by Canada Post 'just took my breath away,' says the Edmonton-born Collins, 102, who now..
"Canada's first lady of jazz" Eleanor Collins is getting her own commemorative stamp, Canada Post has announced.