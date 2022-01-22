Virginia mom 'threatened school board with 'loaded' gun over COVID masking
Published
Amelia King, 42, was charged Friday by the Luray Police Department with making an oral threat on school property.
#luraypolicedepartment #schoolboard #ameliaking
Published
Amelia King, 42, was charged Friday by the Luray Police Department with making an oral threat on school property.
#luraypolicedepartment #schoolboard #ameliaking
Page County Public Schools in Luray, Virginia will increase police presence at schools Monday after a mother made a perceived..