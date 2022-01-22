Virginia woman charged for threats to â€˜bring every gunâ€™ over school mask rule
Published
At a board meeting on Covid mitigation strategies, the woman said, â€˜My children will not come to school with masks onâ€™
#boardmeeting
Published
At a board meeting on Covid mitigation strategies, the woman said, â€˜My children will not come to school with masks onâ€™
#boardmeeting
A Virginia woman was arrested Friday after she appeared to threaten school board officials while they met to vote on whether to..
A Virginia mother was charged Friday after she said at a school board meeting that she would â€œbring every single gun loaded and..