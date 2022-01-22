Two men walked into a post office in Ireland and propped a corpse against the counter in an attempt to claim the dead man's pension.Police said the men had returned to the post office with the corpse on Friday, after staff initially...Full Article
Pair take dead man's body into Ireland post office to claim his pension
