UFC 270 live results and analysis -- Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane
Published
Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane square off in a heavyweight title fight in the main event. Follow live.
#francisngannou #titlefight #cirylganefrancisngannou #cirylgane
Published
Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane square off in a heavyweight title fight in the main event. Follow live.
#francisngannou #titlefight #cirylganefrancisngannou #cirylgane
Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane square off in a heavyweight unification title fight in the main event. Follow live.
Former NFL star and Lights Out XF owner Shawne Merriman joins Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg to break down the two title..