Senator Kyrsten Sinema formally censured by Arizona Democratic Party
Sinema's censure came as "a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," the party said.
After her vote against changing the filibuster to enact voting rights legislation, Senator Kyrsten Sinema's fellow..
Sinema invoked the wrath of national and home state Democrats when she voted to keep the Senate filibuster on Wednesday.