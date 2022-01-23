Cincinnati Bengals into AFC Championship Game after game-winning FG sinks Tennessee Titans
Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson hit a 52-yard field goal to send Cincinnati to their first AFC championship game since 1988.Full Article
Joe Burrow would overcome 9 sacks, and throw for 348 yards in leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a stunning upset on the road in..
FOX Bet has a rested Tennessee Titans team as favorites against Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round game. Colin..