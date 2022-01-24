Tennis great Martina Navratilova has accused the Australian Open of being "cowardly" and "capitulating" to China by preventing fans from wearing T-shirts showing support for Peng Shuai.Full Article
'Cowardly and weak': Navratilova hits out at Australian Open ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts
