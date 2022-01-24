WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday was granted the right to kick off an appeal to the Supreme Court, seeking to review a decision that would see him extradited to the United States – where he would face charges of espionage. This new development in the case comes a month after the UK High Court […]Full Article
Julian Assange granted permission to seek appeal against extradition
