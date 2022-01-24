England To Lift COVID-19 Testing Requirement For Vaccinated Travelers

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday his government will remove coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated people arriving in England, news hailed by the travel industry as a big step back to normality.

Johnson said that “to show that this country is open for business, open for travelers, you will...

