Global Affairs Canada hit by 'cyber incident' same day warning about Russia was issued

CTV News

Canada's foreign affairs department experienced a 'cyber incident' last week that is still under investigation and has left the organization without access to some 'internet-based services,' the federal government has confirmed. The 'incident' was discovered the same day the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security issued a bulletin warning about Russian state-sponsored cyber threat activity amid ongoing tensions with Ukraine.

