The world's biggest, most powerful space telescope arrived at its observation post 1.6 million kilometres from Earth on Monday, a month after it lifted off on a quest to behold the dawn of the universe.On command, the James Webb...Full Article
New space telescope reaches final stop 1.6 million kilometres from Earth
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Webb has arrived at L2
Today, at 20:00 CET, the James Webb Space Telescope fired its onboard thrusters for nearly five minutes (297 seconds) to complete..
ESA