After three consecutive years of declines, the number of shark attacks around the world rose in 2021.There were a total of 73 unprovoked incidents worldwide last year – and experts believe the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions may...Full Article
Shark attacks are on the rise after three years of decline, data shows
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Shark attacks increase after 3 years of decline, researchers say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shark attacks increased around the world in 2021 following three consecutive years of decline, though..
PIX 11