There has been no significant progress in Malta's ranking in Transparency International's annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI) published today, with the country moving up just one place from 53 to 54 out of a total score of 100. Malta's score coincides with the overall assessment of this year's report that reveals how corruption levels have
No significant progress for Malta in Corruption Perceptions Index
The Shift0 shares 1 views
