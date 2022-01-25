Neil Young threatens to pull music from Spotify to protest Joe Rogan 'misinformation'
Published
Young even threw in the ultimatum, “They can have Neil Young or Rogan. Not Both.”
#joerogan #spotify #neilyoung
Published
Young even threw in the ultimatum, “They can have Neil Young or Rogan. Not Both.”
#joerogan #spotify #neilyoung
Rock legend Neil Young demanded his team to remove his music from Spotify in response to Joe Rogan’s spread of COVD-19 vaccine..
It's the latest public pushback against Rogan, who hosts Spotify's current most popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan..