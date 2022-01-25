Liz Truss, the epitome of Lite Western diplomacy

Reading through what Liz Truss says and writes, it is difficult to keep a straight face. Her surname means “coward” in Russian. Liz Truss...Elizabeth Mary Truss. As a politician, she is all over the place. She started off with the Liberal Democrats, saw she was going nowhere then did a spectacular turncoat act and joined the Tories. She represents Her Majesty the Queen as her Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs but is allegedly said to have entertained Republican feelings in the past. So now, let us see what she has to say about Russia, the context of this piece. More insolence from a British Foreign Secretary A British Foreign Secretary mouthing off about Russia. Sheer, unadulterated insolence, lies and utter nonsense. What a surprise. It seems to be a mandatory requirement by the British Establishment to be a Russophobic as*hole. Nothing about the Soviet Union saving Britain’s skin in the Great Patriotic War (World War Two) and losing 26 million souls in the process, nothing about 90 per cent of Wehrmacht assets being lost on the Eastern Front.