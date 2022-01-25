Kept at rapid notice to move, the NATO alliance has a 40,000-strong force of soldiers, sailors and airmen permanently ready to mobilise in a crisis.Full Article
How many NATO troops are ready if Russia launches new Ukraine invasion?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Biden Readies 8,500 Troops to Send to the Ukraine, Because Peace Was Just Not Profitable
Rumble
A return to normalcy. Get ready to go back to war against an old foe, America. Uncle Joe is looking to pick an unnecessary fight..
Advertisement
More coverage
U.S. Puts 8,500 Troops On Heightened Alert Amid Russia Tension
Newsy
Watch VideoAt President Joe Biden's direction, the Pentagon is putting about 8,500 U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for..