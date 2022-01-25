Rae Sremmurd rapper Slim Jxmmi accused of domestic violence in Miami
Officers arrested Aaquil Brown, better known as rapper Slim Jxmmi of the group Rae Sremmurd, on Tuesday in Miami.
MIAMI (AP) — Police say rapper Slim Jxmmi was arrested in Miami after attacking the mother of his young child during an argument...