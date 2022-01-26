Meet Methuselah, the aquarium fish thought to be the world's oldest
Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world.
#meetmethuselah
A four-foot-long lungfish called Methuselah is believed to be aged 90 and the oldest in the world to be living in an aquarium.