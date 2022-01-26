Russia sends 20 warships to the Black Sea to contain NATO

In response to NATO provocations, Russia is sending 20 warships to the Black Sea. Most of the ships carry tactical arms and are capable of delivering accurate strikes in response to NATO provocations. A group of more than 20 Russian warships is currently traveling in the waters of the Black Sea. In all likelihood, the Russian warships will show their readiness to oppose the West should NATO continue its provocations against Russia. The Russian warships will carry out practical combat missions, including exercises to destroy surface, underwater and air targets. Both electronic and combat firing exercises are planned. This indicates that Russia is ready to demonstrate a position of strength to the West.