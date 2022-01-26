DeSantis Vows To 'Fight Back' After FDA Pulls Monoclonal Treatments

Watch VideoFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed Tuesday for coronavirus patients to continue receiving antibody treatments deemed ineffective against the Omicron variant, vowing to fight White House health regulators in his latest feud with President Joe Biden.
The Republican governor's comments came a day after the U.S. Food and...
Watch VideoFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed Tuesday for coronavirus patients to continue receiving antibody treatments deemed ineffective against the Omicron variant, vowing to fight White House health regulators in his latest feud with President Joe Biden.