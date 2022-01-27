Astronomers have discovered a mysterious spinning object in the Milky Way that emits a radio wave beam every 18 minutes - and is unlike anything seen before.Full Article
Astronomers discover 'spooky' spinning object in Milky Way unlike anything seen before
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Australian scientists find unknown 'spooky' spinning object in Milky Way | Oneindia News
Oneindia
According to reports, Australian researchers have discovered an odd spinning object in the Milky Way. They said that the site is..