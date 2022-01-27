Tensions simmer in Ukraine-Russia border crisis
US and NATO responses fail to address Russia's main concerns, says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Follow the latest news here.
Russia has placed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and ratcheted up war games in the region.Moscow denies it is..
President Biden’s team hits the media today to discuss the rising tensions in Europe over the Ukraine-Russian border.