China will soon have to choose between Russia and USA

The United States threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia. Beijing will have to face a difficult choice — China will no longer be able to stay in the shadow. China can no longer remain neutral On January 31, the UN Security Council will host a US-requested meeting to discuss Russia's "aggressive behavior" in the conflict with Ukraine. Until recently, China's stance on the issue has been neutral, although politically Xi Jinping even called for great joint action to protect security interests. This happened on December 15 during a video call with Vladimir Putin.