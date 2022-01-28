President Biden: 'Distinct Possibility' Russia Will Invade Ukraine

Watch VideoRussia's top diplomat said Friday that Moscow will not start a war in Ukraine but warned that it wouldn't allow the West to trample on its security interests, amid fears it is planning to invade its neighbor.
President Joe Biden warned Ukraine's leader a day earlier that there is a "distinct possibility" that...
Watch VideoRussia's top diplomat said Friday that Moscow will not start a war in Ukraine but warned that it wouldn't allow the West to trample on its security interests, amid fears it is planning to invade its neighbor.